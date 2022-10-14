Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 860,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,852 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $66,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM opened at $88.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.07. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $61.80 and a 12-month high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 25.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 402,470 shares of company stock worth $35,794,063 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.36.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

