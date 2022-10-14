Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $95.33 Million Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 546,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,089 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.47% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $95,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 213,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,918,000 after buying an additional 18,857 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,596,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,890,225,000 after buying an additional 807,830 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAA. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $188.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. JMP Securities raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $212.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.21.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 1.0 %

MAA stock opened at $146.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.97. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.13 and a 52 week high of $231.63. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.76.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $495.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total transaction of $252,395.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,344,105.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.