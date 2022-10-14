Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $73.67 Million Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,398 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $73,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHTR. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $749,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 10,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,883,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,655,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,643,072,000 after buying an additional 260,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications to $273.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $475.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $549.44.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CHTR opened at $325.94 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $297.66 and a 12 month high of $739.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $389.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $452.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.92 by $1.88. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

