Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 908,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 32,017 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.29% of Hess worth $97,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hess by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after buying an additional 667,979 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hess by 14.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,172,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,801,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,817 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hess by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,149,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,049,716,000 after purchasing an additional 469,433 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Hess by 99.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,363,237 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $574,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,913 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hess by 5.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,201,135 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $449,690,000 after purchasing an additional 227,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HES stock opened at $129.10 on Friday. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $68.32 and a 1-year high of $131.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.82 and its 200 day moving average is $112.75. The company has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.08. Hess had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 31.85%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HES shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hess from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hess from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Hess from $149.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Hess from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Hess from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.92.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,166,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 91,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,686,473.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hess news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $1,484,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,265,358.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,166,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,686,473.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

