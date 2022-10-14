Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 533,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,318 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Waste Management worth $81,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $687,551,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $280,829,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 15,459.1% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,388 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 194.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,988,000 after purchasing an additional 804,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 120.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,346,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,373,000 after purchasing an additional 735,915 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Waste Management Trading Up 2.0 %

WM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Shares of WM stock opened at $157.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.64. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.58 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The firm has a market cap of $65.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.78%.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Stories

