Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 241,808 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 756,873 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,808 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $89,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IFF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $153.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.43.

NYSE:IFF opened at $87.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.11. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.14 and a 12 month high of $155.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.06.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.12. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.60%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

