Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 665,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,202 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of Progressive worth $77,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $560,913,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,242,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,789,267,000 after buying an additional 4,980,478 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Progressive by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,790,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,700,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,588 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Progressive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,453,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,523,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,492 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Progressive by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,136,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $468,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,159 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $2,398,182.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,001.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE PGR opened at $122.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.26. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.35 and a fifty-two week high of $129.76.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.87 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 1.79%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.23.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

