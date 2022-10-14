Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,220,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 72,923 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.39% of FirstEnergy worth $85,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 266.7% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 208.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 21.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 15.9% in the second quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 55,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the second quarter worth approximately $12,435,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FE opened at $37.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.96. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.47.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

