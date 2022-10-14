Rune Price Hits $20.01 on Top Exchanges (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. Rune has a total market cap of $392,594.66 and approximately $22.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rune has traded 28.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rune token can currently be purchased for approximately $20.01 or 0.00103242 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rune Token Profile

Rune launched on March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. Rune’s official message board is runemetaverse.medium.com. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rune’s official website is rune.game.

Rune Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 20.01148031 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

