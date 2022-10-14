RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Price Target Raised to $100.00

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RPM. Bank of America cut their price objective on RPM International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RPM International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on RPM International in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on RPM International from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised RPM International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.25.

RPM International Price Performance

RPM International stock opened at $92.18 on Monday. RPM International has a 52 week low of $74.56 and a 52 week high of $101.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.95.

RPM International Increases Dividend

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.14. RPM International had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that RPM International will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.41%.

Insider Transactions at RPM International

In other news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 2,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $184,955.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,920,985.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 2,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $184,955.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,920,985.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $232,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,532.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,178 shares of company stock valued at $549,290. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 94,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,588,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 300.7% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 25,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 19,454 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 7,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

