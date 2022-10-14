Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RPRX. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Royalty Pharma from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.43.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of RPRX traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.79. The company had a trading volume of 9,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,362. Royalty Pharma has a 52-week low of $36.00 and a 52-week high of $44.75. The company has a quick ratio of 19.22, a current ratio of 19.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.09, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.87 million. On average, analysts expect that Royalty Pharma will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 1978 Sicaf Sif S.A. – Gg St Gg sold 267,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $10,985,771.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,426,170 shares in the company, valued at $878,901,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 1978 Sicaf Sif S.A. – Gg St Gg sold 267,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $10,985,771.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,426,170 shares in the company, valued at $878,901,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mario Germano Giuliani sold 32,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $1,337,942.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,077,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,566,597. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,809,116 shares of company stock valued at $75,989,320 over the last quarter. 24.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 53.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 210.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. 54.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.