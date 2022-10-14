Royal Bank of Canada Trims Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Target Price to $12.00

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duck Creek Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.78.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

Duck Creek Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

DCT stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.84. The stock had a trading volume of 43,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,747. Duck Creek Technologies has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $46.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.33.

Institutional Trading of Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $80.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.08 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 67,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 14,967 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 47,320 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 54,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 18,324 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 22,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 214.7% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 43,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 29,516 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Duck Creek Technologies

(Get Rating)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.