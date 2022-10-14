Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Price Target to C$42.00

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Stelco from C$53.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Stelco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Stelco from C$55.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.44.

Stelco Stock Performance

Stelco stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.78. 2,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,108. Stelco has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.81 and its 200-day moving average is $30.00.

Stelco Company Profile

Stelco Holdings Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

