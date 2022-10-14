Roundhill Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:WEED) Trading Down 3.7%

Roundhill Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:WEED – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.98 and last traded at $7.98. 13,685 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 164% from the average session volume of 5,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.29.
Roundhill Cannabis ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.42.
