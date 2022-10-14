Round Dollar Trading 1% Lower Over Last Week (RD)

Round Dollar (RD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 14th. Round Dollar has a total market capitalization of $1.93 billion and approximately $67,961.00 worth of Round Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Round Dollar token can currently be purchased for $13.41 or 0.00068731 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Round Dollar has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,408.13 or 0.27796805 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010856 BTC.

Round Dollar Token Profile

Round Dollar was first traded on July 19th, 2021. Round Dollar’s total supply is 15,994 tokens. Round Dollar’s official Twitter account is @onecashwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Round Dollar is onecash.asia.

Round Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OneCash is a stablecoin centered global financial technology platform. Round Dollar (RD) is a synthetic stablecoin that anchors a basket of mainstream Asian currencies.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Round Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Round Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Round Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

