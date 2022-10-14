Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Bought by Bowman & Co S.C.

Bowman & Co S.C. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $438,274,000. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,009,000 after buying an additional 473,168 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,397,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,950,000 after buying an additional 245,342 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 914,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,932,000 after buying an additional 187,039 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 266,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,750,000 after buying an additional 156,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of ROP traded down $6.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $364.01. The stock had a trading volume of 8,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,580. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.21 and a 1-year high of $505.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $399.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $418.96. The company has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.56.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.