Rocket Pool (RPL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $426.22 Million

Rocket Pool (RPL) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 14th. Over the last week, Rocket Pool has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. Rocket Pool has a market capitalization of $426.22 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Pool token can currently be purchased for approximately $22.72 or 0.00115693 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,430.74 or 0.27542360 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010757 BTC.

Rocket Pool Profile

Rocket Pool was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,759,050 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net.

Rocket Pool Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool (RPL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool has a current supply of 17,922,514.606585 with 10,279,742.404181 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool is 22.27005685 USD and is up 1.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $1,288,981.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

