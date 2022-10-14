Rocket Pool ETH Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $144.21 Million (RETH)

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. Rocket Pool ETH has a total market cap of $144.21 million and approximately $248,219.00 worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be purchased for about $1,352.99 or 0.07043009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 3,807 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,585 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/www.reddit.com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 3,807 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,381.859691 USD and is up 2.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $203,487.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Pool ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

