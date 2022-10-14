Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Gap Up to $4.11

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at 4.11, but opened at 4.26. Rocket Lab USA shares last traded at 4.09, with a volume of 6,959 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RKLB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen raised shares of Rocket Lab USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 11.70.

Rocket Lab USA Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 5.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 5.41.

Insider Transactions at Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The rocket manufacturer reported -0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.06 by -0.02. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 16.31% and a negative net margin of 115.48%. The company had revenue of 55.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 53.19 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Arjun Kampani sold 14,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.25, for a total transaction of 74,135.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 604,835 shares in the company, valued at 3,175,383.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Shaun O’donnell sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.63, for a total value of 1,126,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 705,485 shares in the company, valued at 3,971,880.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Arjun Kampani sold 14,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.25, for a total transaction of 74,135.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 604,835 shares in the company, valued at 3,175,383.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 711,819 shares of company stock worth $3,981,840. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Lab USA

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 18.7% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,744 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,739 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 247.9% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 276,598 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 197,089 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 34.0% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 65.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Featured Stories

