Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Riverview Bancorp Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of Riverview Bancorp stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $6.52. The company had a trading volume of 380 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,987. The firm has a market cap of $149.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.85. Riverview Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $8.22.
Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 million. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 32.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Riverview Bancorp Company Profile
Riverview Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
