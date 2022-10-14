Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Riverview Bancorp stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $6.52. The company had a trading volume of 380 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,987. The firm has a market cap of $149.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.85. Riverview Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $8.22.

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 million. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 32.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 361,036 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 98,347 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 219,007 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 75,719 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 516,936 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 57,222 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Riverview Bancorp by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 312,507 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its position in Riverview Bancorp by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 82,250 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 12,050 shares in the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.