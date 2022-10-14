Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) PT Lowered to GBX 5,450 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,580 ($67.42) to GBX 5,450 ($65.85) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

RIO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($70.08) to GBX 5,700 ($68.87) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Macquarie cut Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,100 ($49.54) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,345.71.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 4.8 %

NYSE:RIO traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.71. The company had a trading volume of 253,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,620,109. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.92 and a fifty-two week high of $84.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rio Tinto Group

About Rio Tinto Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,128,925 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,135,966,000 after purchasing an additional 576,266 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,037,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,783,488 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,484,992 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $682,195,000 after acquiring an additional 344,145 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 203.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,188,218 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $377,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $440,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.