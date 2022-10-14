Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) PT Lowered to GBX 5,450 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,580 ($67.42) to GBX 5,450 ($65.85) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
RIO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($70.08) to GBX 5,700 ($68.87) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Macquarie cut Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,100 ($49.54) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,345.71.
Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 4.8 %
NYSE:RIO traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.71. The company had a trading volume of 253,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,620,109. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.92 and a fifty-two week high of $84.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rio Tinto Group
About Rio Tinto Group
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rio Tinto Group (RIO)
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- Will MGM Resorts Rise to the Top of the Casino Food Chain?
Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.