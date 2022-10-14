Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Buys 1,789 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 61.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of O. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,379,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,964,611,000 after buying an additional 18,809,122 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $376,586,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 8.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,427,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,159,146,000 after buying an additional 3,642,798 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,842,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,434,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 74.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,589,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233,138 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on O shares. Mizuho cut Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.14.

O traded down $1.49 on Friday, hitting $56.06. The company had a trading volume of 86,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,126,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $55.87 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a oct 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 281.13%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

