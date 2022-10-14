Rheos Capital Works Inc. Sells 200,000 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,600 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 0.6% in the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2.7% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its position in Intel by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Intel by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTC. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 7th. DZ Bank cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $26.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.75 and its 200 day moving average is $38.20. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

