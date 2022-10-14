Rheos Capital Works Inc. Sells 10,000 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. cut its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 288.6% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 105.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Trading Up 2.0 %

ETN opened at $138.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $55.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $175.72.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ETN. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $174.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $176.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.46.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.