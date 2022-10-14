Rheos Capital Works Inc. Invests $14.94 Million in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 76,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,940,000. Chubb comprises approximately 1.1% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Chubb in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 207.0% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CB. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.67.

CB opened at $193.73 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $173.78 and a 52-week high of $218.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.79.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 20.02%.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

