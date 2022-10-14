Rheos Capital Works Inc. Has $1.70 Million Position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned 0.11% of Cryoport worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Cryoport by 69.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 886 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cryoport by 132.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Cryoport during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Cryoport during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Cryoport during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cryoport from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX opened at $25.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 14.21, a quick ratio of 13.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Cryoport, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.82 and a 1-year high of $86.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.42 and its 200-day moving average is $30.31.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $64.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 14.43% and a negative net margin of 125.96%. Cryoport’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cryoport news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 2,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $116,579.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,615,089.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cryoport news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 2,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $116,579.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,615,089.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Hariri sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $86,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,467.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

