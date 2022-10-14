Rheos Capital Works Inc. Cuts Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 174,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $5,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,590,000. Magnolia Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 207.7% in the first quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,815,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,514 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 2,756.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,050,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,413 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,070,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 5.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,035,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,433,000 after purchasing an additional 320,049 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $30.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALLY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Ally Financial to $54.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ally Financial from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.43.

About Ally Financial

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.