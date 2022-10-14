Rheos Capital Works Inc. Acquires Shares of 80,000 Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 80,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,917,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WCN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Waste Connections by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,534,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,706,868,000 after purchasing an additional 178,766 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Waste Connections by 0.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,806,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,369,941,000 after acquiring an additional 57,714 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,147,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,471 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,991,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,743,000 after purchasing an additional 321,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,262,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,687,000 after purchasing an additional 252,842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Atb Cap Markets raised Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer set a $135.00 price objective on Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Waste Connections Stock Up 1.1 %

In other Waste Connections news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $1,016,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,216.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $570,342.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,360.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $1,016,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,216.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $128.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.50 and a 1 year high of $148.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.13.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 34.85%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

