RH (NYSE:RH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on RH. Loop Capital reduced their price target on RH from $500.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen decreased their target price on RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. William Blair began coverage on shares of RH in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of RH from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $356.75.

Get RH alerts:

RH Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:RH traded down $6.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $237.18. 4,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,427. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.39. RH has a 52-week low of $207.37 and a 52-week high of $699.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.88.

Insider Activity

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.26. RH had a return on equity of 67.69% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $991.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RH will post 24.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.68, for a total value of $36,939.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,836. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other RH news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.26, for a total value of $1,321,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.68, for a total value of $36,939.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,766 shares of company stock worth $4,977,565. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RH

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metatron Capital SICAV plc bought a new position in RH during the 4th quarter worth about $1,190,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RH by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 200,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,466,000 after acquiring an additional 21,596 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,983,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,304,000. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in RH during the fourth quarter worth $517,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RH

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.