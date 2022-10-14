Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) Cut to Hold at Societe Generale

Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXLSF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Rexel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Rexel from €25.00 ($25.51) to €26.50 ($27.04) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Rexel from €25.00 ($25.51) to €24.00 ($24.49) in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Rexel Price Performance

OTCMKTS:RXLSF opened at $15.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day moving average of $17.63. Rexel has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $23.70.

About Rexel

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

Further Reading

