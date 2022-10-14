REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

REVG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on REV Group to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. DA Davidson started coverage on REV Group in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.42.

Shares of NYSE REVG opened at $12.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.08 million, a P/E ratio of 111.28 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.72. REV Group has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $18.11.

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $594.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.62 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 0.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that REV Group will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in REV Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 199,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in REV Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 68,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of REV Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of REV Group by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of REV Group by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

