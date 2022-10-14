Reserve Rights Price Tops $0.0064 (RSR)

Reserve Rights (RSR) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. One Reserve Rights token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Reserve Rights has a market cap of $268.67 million and $35.32 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Reserve Rights has traded down 28.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,442.19 or 0.27631172 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010792 BTC.

Reserve Rights’ genesis date was May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,302,323,974 tokens. The official website for Reserve Rights is reserve.org. The Reddit community for Reserve Rights is https://reddit.com/r/reserveprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Reserve Protocol holds the collateral tokens that back the Reserve token. When new Reserves are sold on the market, the assets used by market participants to purchase the new Reserves are held as collateral. This process keeps the Reserve collateralized at a 1:1 ratio even as supply increases.At times, the Reserve Protocol may target a collateralization ratio greater than 1:1. When this is the case, scaling the supply of Reserve tokens requires additional capital in order to maintain the target collateralization ratio. To accomplish this the Reserve Protocol mints and sells Reserve Rights tokens in exchange for additional collateral tokens.Collateral tokens are somewhat volatile. While we may be able to select a portfolio with minimal downside risk, the reality is that drops in the collateral tokens' value will happen. When this happens, the Reserve Protocol will sell newly minted Reserve Rights tokens for additional collateral tokens and add them to the backing.”

