Research Analysts Set Expectations for Kinross Gold Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $821.50 million for the quarter. Kinross Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 18.36%.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

KGC stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.14. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KGC. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 71.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 146,672,975 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $525,083,000 after acquiring an additional 61,068,468 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 29.6% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 76,878,243 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $451,663,000 after buying an additional 17,569,586 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 374.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,766,352 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $68,230,000 after buying an additional 9,285,284 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 149.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,660,612 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,585,000 after buying an additional 5,783,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 589.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,697,119 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,379,000 after buying an additional 5,726,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is -25.00%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

