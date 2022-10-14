Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Minerals Technologies Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MTX)

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Minerals Technologies in a research report issued on Thursday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.41. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Minerals Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.52 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Minerals Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.92 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MTX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CL King lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Minerals Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTX opened at $52.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Minerals Technologies has a 1-year low of $49.38 and a 1-year high of $79.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.77.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.65 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 549,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,703,000 after purchasing an additional 108,171 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 53,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 195.6% during the 1st quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Minerals Technologies

In related news, VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $408,500.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,021.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $408,500.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,021.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan J. Hastings sold 11,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $770,900.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,213.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,067 shares of company stock worth $3,404,799. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.89%.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

Featured Stories

