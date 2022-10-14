Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Establishment Labs Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Establishment Labs in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Taylor forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Establishment Labs’ current full-year earnings is ($2.17) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Establishment Labs’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.96) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.74) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.67) EPS.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

ESTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens started coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Establishment Labs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.43.

Establishment Labs Stock Performance

Shares of ESTA stock opened at $57.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.46. Establishment Labs has a 52 week low of $46.93 and a 52 week high of $93.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.48). Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 129.28% and a negative net margin of 49.94%. The company had revenue of $41.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.80 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Establishment Labs

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 3,244.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Establishment Labs by 104.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Establishment Labs by 38.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Establishment Labs in the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Establishment Labs in the first quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.