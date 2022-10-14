Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RGEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.00.

Repligen Price Performance

Repligen stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.14. 3,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,466. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $220.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.80. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 71.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.11. Repligen has a fifty-two week low of $137.21 and a fifty-two week high of $306.98.

Insider Activity

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Repligen had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $207.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Repligen will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 24,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,960,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,933,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 24,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,960,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,933,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 6,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.86, for a total value of $1,693,656.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,725,187.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,874 shares of company stock worth $15,730,928. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 34.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 1,629.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 8.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,361,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 59.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the first quarter worth $525,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repligen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Stories

