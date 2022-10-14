Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RCII. Raymond James dropped their target price on Rent-A-Center from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Stephens cut Rent-A-Center from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Rent-A-Center from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Rent-A-Center Stock Performance

Rent-A-Center stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,243. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.73. Rent-A-Center has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $58.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rent-A-Center ( NASDAQ:RCII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.15. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 46.90% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 45,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 19,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,068,000. Amundi bought a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 2nd quarter valued at $474,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.