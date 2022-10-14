Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RCII. Raymond James dropped their target price on Rent-A-Center from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Stephens cut Rent-A-Center from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Rent-A-Center from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.
Rent-A-Center Stock Performance
Rent-A-Center stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,243. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.73. Rent-A-Center has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $58.79.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 45,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 19,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,068,000. Amundi bought a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 2nd quarter valued at $474,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Rent-A-Center Company Profile
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.
