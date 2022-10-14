Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RNST. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Renasant from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Hovde Group raised Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Renasant to $32.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

RNST traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $34.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 769 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,472. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.07. Renasant has a fifty-two week low of $27.61 and a fifty-two week high of $40.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $150.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.23 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 23.77%. As a group, analysts forecast that Renasant will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNST. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 22,998 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Renasant by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,766,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,024,000 after acquiring an additional 377,642 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Renasant in the first quarter worth $238,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Renasant in the first quarter worth $1,013,000. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Renasant in the first quarter worth $242,000. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

