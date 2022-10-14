Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Downgraded by Guggenheim to “Neutral”

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on RLMD. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer downgraded Relmada Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial downgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Relmada Therapeutics from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Relmada Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Relmada Therapeutics Stock Performance

RLMD stock opened at $6.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.44. Relmada Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $38.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.13.

Institutional Trading of Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.03). Research analysts forecast that Relmada Therapeutics will post -5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 2,217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 2,745.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 278.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Relmada Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. 82.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.

