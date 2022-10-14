Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Downgraded by Guggenheim to “Neutral”

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on RLMD. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer downgraded Relmada Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial downgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Relmada Therapeutics from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Relmada Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.
Relmada Therapeutics Stock Performance
RLMD stock opened at $6.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.44. Relmada Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $38.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.13.
Institutional Trading of Relmada Therapeutics
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 2,217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 2,745.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 278.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Relmada Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. 82.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Relmada Therapeutics
Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.
