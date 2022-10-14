Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $33,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,610,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,069,457,000 after acquiring an additional 244,009 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,360,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,839,023,000 after purchasing an additional 201,815 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,949,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,155,451,000 after purchasing an additional 626,199 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,125,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,579,729,000 after buying an additional 325,645 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 533.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,683,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,176,069,000 after buying an additional 1,417,899 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.00, for a total transaction of $2,422,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,226,756. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 609 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.00, for a total transaction of $451,269.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,762. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.00, for a total value of $2,422,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,226,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,970 shares of company stock valued at $44,397,907. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.4 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REGN. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $655.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $796.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $757.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $753.29.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $752.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $663.67 and its 200-day moving average is $647.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $538.01 and a 12 month high of $754.67. The firm has a market cap of $82.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.24. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $27.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.32 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.