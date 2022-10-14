Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2022

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWTGet Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RWT. Wedbush assumed coverage on Redwood Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Redwood Trust to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.50.

Redwood Trust Stock Performance

Redwood Trust stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.14. The stock had a trading volume of 148,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,648. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.35. Redwood Trust has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $14.17. The stock has a market cap of $738.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39.

Redwood Trust announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 28th that allows the company to buyback $125.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 11.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Redwood Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is presently 242.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Redwood Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 68,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 301,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 13.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

About Redwood Trust

(Get Rating)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT)

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.