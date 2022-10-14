Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RWT. Wedbush assumed coverage on Redwood Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Redwood Trust to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.50.

Redwood Trust Stock Performance

Redwood Trust stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.14. The stock had a trading volume of 148,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,648. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.35. Redwood Trust has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $14.17. The stock has a market cap of $738.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39.

Redwood Trust Dividend Announcement

Redwood Trust announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 28th that allows the company to buyback $125.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 11.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is presently 242.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Redwood Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 68,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 301,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 13.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

