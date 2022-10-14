REDW Wealth LLC Sells 2,714 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

REDW Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,714 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of REDW Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHH. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 103.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 48,156,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,616,000 after acquiring an additional 24,488,897 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 97.5% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 34,383,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,816,000 after acquiring an additional 16,972,352 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 142.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,278,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,946,000 after acquiring an additional 10,728,461 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 111.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,545,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,715,000 after acquiring an additional 9,233,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 108.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,292,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268,354 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHH stock remained flat at $18.13 on Friday. 30,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,591,760. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.14. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $26.54.

