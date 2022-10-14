REDW Wealth LLC Sells 2,432 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

REDW Wealth LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 6.4% of REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $17,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,551,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 62,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 11,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 99,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,081,000 after acquiring an additional 12,260 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.14. The company had a trading volume of 99,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,730,830. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.79. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $116.71.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

