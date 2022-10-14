REDW Wealth LLC Has $287,000 Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

REDW Wealth LLC lifted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ENB. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 605.2% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 136.4% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its stake in Enbridge by 96.4% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. US Capital Advisors cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.09.

ENB traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.58. The stock had a trading volume of 74,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,868,997. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.09. The firm has a market cap of $74.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.80. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.668 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 140.00%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

