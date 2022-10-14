REDW Wealth LLC Decreases Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

REDW Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.93. 144,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,258,510. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.44. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

