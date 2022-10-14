ReddCoin (RDD) Trading 4.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 13.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 14th. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $11.74 million and $9,190.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00032320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00023032 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.26 or 0.00265422 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001293 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003894 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005160 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00016836 BTC.

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

