Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 7,800 by UBS Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 7,800 ($94.25) target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on RB. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,800 ($94.25) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,375 ($89.11) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,400 ($77.33) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,900 ($83.37) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 7,000 ($84.58) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of GBX 5,782 ($69.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,020 ($96.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

