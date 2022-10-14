Mizuho Lowers Realty Income (NYSE:O) to Neutral

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on O. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.14.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:O traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.74. The stock had a trading volume of 129,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,126,897. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.20. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $55.87 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The company has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Realty Income

About Realty Income

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in O. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.