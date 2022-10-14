Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Stock Holdings Lifted by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on O shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.14.

O opened at $57.55 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $55.87 and a one year high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a oct 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 281.13%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

