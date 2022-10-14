Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on RC. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Ready Capital from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. B. Riley cut their price target on Ready Capital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet downgraded Ready Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Ready Capital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.
NYSE RC opened at $10.79 on Wednesday. Ready Capital has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $16.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.56 and a 200 day moving average of $13.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ready Capital by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Ready Capital by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 56.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.
